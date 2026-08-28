Red Cross Blood Drives Coming to Hastings in September, Includes Hello Kitty Incentive

The American Red Cross is urging people to make time for a lifesaving act of kindness this September: donating blood or platelets.

The Red Cross says thousands of people rolled up their sleeves this summer, helping the nation’s blood supply recover from critically low levels. But as September begins, the organization says the supply remains vulnerable.

Back-to-school activities can make it harder for regular donors to find time to give. And the continued possibility of tropical systems in the Atlantic could disrupt blood drives and make it more difficult to collect donations.

The Red Cross says making and keeping an appointment now can help ensure blood products are available when and where they’re needed—including in communities affected by severe weather and natural disasters.

And this September, there’s an added incentive for donors.

The Red Cross is partnering with Hello Kitty and Friends for a campaign focused on sharing comfort and care. Anyone who comes to donate blood or platelets between September first and September twentieth will receive an exclusive Red Cross and Hello Kitty plush mascot clip, along with a surprise sticker pack—while supplies last.

The Red Cross says just one blood or platelet donation can help more than one patient.

To make an appointment, donors can visit RedCrossBlood.org, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS—that’s 1-800-733-2767.

All blood types are needed.

Here in the Minnesota and Dakotas region, the Red Cross serves more than 7.3 million people across Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, including many Indigenous nations, communities and peoples.

I’ll be making a contribution at Cross of Christ Lutheran in Welch today, Friday, August 28.

If you are interested in being a blood donor, there are two local Red Cross blood drives happening in Hastings in mid-September that are accepting sign-ups.

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, located at 400 W. Ninth Street, on September 14, from noon to 6pm.

If you can’t make that one, there’s another the following day at River of Life Church, located at 800 Vermillion Street, on September 15 from noon to 6pm.

The Red Cross x Hello Kitty collectible items will be available at these locations while they last!

To sign up, go to RedCrossBlood.org and locate a Red Cross blood drive near you. You can find links to resources mentioned in this report on KDWA.com.

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