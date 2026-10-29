Richard N. Bauer, age 91, of Hastings, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, surrounded by his family.

Richard was born on March 28, 1935, on the family farm in Hastings, to Christ and Gertrude (Wolff) Bauer. He grew up on the farm with his two sisters, Evelyn and Jeanette, and remained on that same property his entire life. As an adult, he built a home across from the original farmhouse, where he and his wife, Charlotte, raised their family.

Richard met his wife, Charlotte Dohling, at Schlieff’s Little City dance hall. He knew right away that she was the one for him. They both enjoyed dancing and he even took dance lessons before getting married. Richard also served in the military before returning home to Hastings, where he and Charlotte began their life together.

Farming was a big part of Richard’s life. He raised animals and grew crops, taking pride in the work he did each day. He was particular about his farm, equipment and liked everything kept clean and in good working order. Richard was passionate about farming and took satisfaction in knowing that his work helped put food on people’s tables.

When he wasn’t working on the farm, Richard enjoyed traveling with Charlotte. They spent time traveling in their motorhome, visited several countries, and enjoyed spending part of their winters in Arizona. Richard also appreciated a new, shiny black car, especially a Cadillac or Chrysler New Yorker. He liked a good home-cooked meal and was also faithful about taking his vitamins and looking after his health.

Richard was a faithful, kind and generous man who was always willing to lend a hand. He quietly helped others, including supporting organizations that served the homeless. He loved his family and enjoyed being able to do things for his children and grandchildren.

Richard was especially devoted to Charlotte. When her health began to decline, he took on much of her care and made sure she had everything she needed. He eventually turned the farm over to his children so he could spend more time caring for her. Charlotte meant the world to him, and he remained devoted to her throughout their years together.

Richard is survived by his children, Gary (Donna) Bauer, Steve (Dora) Bauer, Dave (Victoria) Bauer, and Julie (Steve) Clothier; 14 grandchildren, Janna, Christopher, Justin, Ashley, Emily, Jordan, Madison, Billy, Drew, Richie, Brooke, Bailey, Kirstie, and Parker; 14 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Evelyn Mills and Jeanette Fox; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte; and his parents, Christ and Gertrude Bauer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 West 15th Street, Hastings. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., prior to Mass. A reception will follow Mass, with burial afterward at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Cemetery in Hastings.