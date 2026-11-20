Robert “Bob” G. Schommer, age 86, of Hastings, Minnesota, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at Benedictine Living Community-Regina in Hastings.

Bob was born in Hastings, Minnesota, to Edward and Margaret (Fuchs) Schommer. The eleventh of thirteen children, he grew up in Hastings and was a talented athlete, with baseball and football being his favorite sports. He graduated from Hastings High School with the Class of 1958. Following graduation, Bob joined the United States Army, where he was stationed overseas. After his military service, he returned home to Hastings.

Bob was first blessed with three children, Shawn, Mike, and Paul. Later, while working as a bartender at the Officer’s Club, he met Sandra, who was working there as a waitress. Bob and Sandra were married on February 13, 1971. Together they welcomed their daughter, JoAnne, and through their marriage Bob also became a father to Sandra’s children, Scott and Terri.

Bob was a business owner for many years, operating Bob Schommer Painting. Outside of work, he enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, baseball, playing cribbage, and cheering on the Minnesota Vikings. In 1982, he started the Hastings Hawks baseball team and served as its manager for 15 years. He also managed the Hampton Cardinals and helped out with the Miesville Mudhens.

Family was always at the center of Bob’s life. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as getting together with friends. Bob was known for being the life of the party, his fun-loving personality, and his quick wit.

Bob is survived by his children, Scott Wood, Shawn (Ray) Fox, Terri Wood, Paul (Julie) Schommer, and JoAnne Schommer; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; siblings, Rita Fasbender, Joan Jacobson; sister in law, Shirley Schommer; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; son, Mike Schommer; grandson, Justin; parents, Edward and Margaret; and ten siblings.

More information to follow. Please check back.