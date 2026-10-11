In loving memory of Robert John Chandler, a devoted father, grandfather, brother, and friend, who passed away suddenly, surrounded by his family, on October 10, 2026, at the age of 61. Born on January 4, 1965, in Hastings, Robert was a beacon of love and strength, whose presence will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege to know him.

Robert was the beloved son of Roy and Rita Chandler, who predeceased him, along with his siblings, Judy Blanck, Mary Hakseth, Lee Chandler, Ray Chandler, and Patti Murray. He is also predeceased by his cherished wife, Mary Chandler. They were united in Matrimony on October 11, 1993, and together they built a life filled with love and laughter. Robert’s legacy continues through his loving daughters, Danielle (Desmond) Radunz and Holly Chandler, and his treasured grandchildren, Lincoln and Madison Radunz. He is survived by his devoted sisters, Sandy Hei, Brenda (Tony) Tchida, Linda Werner, Nancy (Jay) Chandler, along with numerous nieces and nephews who adored him.

A skilled carpenter, Robert dedicated 45 years to his craft, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and integrity. Outside of his career, Robert found joy in life’s simple pleasures. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he had a passion for playing pool. Above all, Robert cherished his role as a grandfather, finding immense joy in spending time with Lincoln and Madison. His warmth and affable nature endeared him to everyone he met, whether during family gatherings or casual encounters at Walmart.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2026, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion Street, Hastings, MN 55033. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Cemetery in Hastings.