Scoll Allen Most

Scott Allen Most, age 54, of Hermosa Beach, California, formerly of Hastings, Minnesota, passed away suddenly on August 17, 2026.

Scott was born on February 27, 1972, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Allen and Dorothy (Lanahan) Most. He grew up in Hastings with his sister, Heather, and graduated from Hastings High School in 1990. He later attended St. Cloud State University, where he earned a degree in communications.

Following college, Scott’s work took him to Colorado before he eventually settled in California, where he lived for more than 25 years. He later made his home in Hermosa Beach, where he enjoyed living near the pier and spending time at the beach with his beloved dog, Pup Pup.

Over the years, Scott held a variety of jobs, many of which allowed him to be involved in the entertainment industry. Most recently, he worked at the Comedy & Magic Club and Zane’s Restaurant in Hermosa Beach. With his take-charge personality, Scott was not only everyone’s favorite coworker, they considered Scott a really good friend.

Scott was very outgoing and extremely social. He enjoyed being around people and was always the life of the party. He had a natural ability to make others feel comfortable and welcome. Scott lived his life doing it his way, with as much excitement and enthusiasm as possible. He found humor in any situation and could make anyone laugh. People always had a smile on their face whenever Scott was around.

Everyone seemed to know Scott wherever he went. He would go out of his way to talk with others and was genuinely interested in getting to know them.

In his free time, Scott enjoyed surfing, traveling, snowboarding, motorcycles, music, going to concerts, hunting, and fishing. He was also an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed cheering for the Minnesota Vikings and Twins. No matter how many years he lived away from Minnesota, Scott remained close to his family. He enjoyed coming home for holidays and family gatherings and especially looked forward to the annual family fishing trip to Canada with his dad and nephew.

Scott is survived by his father, Allen Most; sister, Heather (Dan LaValla) Most; nephew, Corey Most; aunt, Jan Most; uncle, Brad (Nancy) Marx; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Most; and uncle, Lynn Most.

Celebrations of Scott’s life are being planned in Minnesota and will be announced at a later date.