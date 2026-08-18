Sean William Riley

Our dad, Sean Riley, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2026, after an infection ultimately made its way to his heart.

Writing these words and trying to capture a life in a few paragraphs feels nearly impossible. Life is so much bigger than its ending, and our dad’s life held so many chapters.

He lived and loved fiercely. When we think back on the years and memories we shared with him, there is so much we will always hold onto. His larger-than-life personality, his strength, his love for his family, and the many pieces of him that live on through each of us.

As we try to find the words to say goodbye, we keep coming back to the hope found in Isaiah. The Lord is the everlasting God. He does not grow weak or weary. He gives strength to the weary and power to the weak, and those who trust in Him will find new strength. They will soar high on wings like eagles. They will run and not grow weary. They will walk and not grow faint.

There is something incredibly comforting in knowing that God’s grace and mercy are bigger than any one life, any one chapter, and anything we could ever put into words. The grave is not the end. God loved us first, He draws near to us, and His grace is freely given.

So this is how we choose to say goodbye to our dad: with love, with gratitude for the good years and the memories we will always have, with peace for the things we cannot change, and with hope for renewed strength as we move forward, knowing he has finally found rest.

So much of who he was will stay with us, his fierceness, his love, his strength, and his humor. We will be forever grateful that for all the chapters his life held, one of them was ours.

We love you, Dad. Always.

He is survived by his daughters, Ashley, Alyssa (Loren), Annie (Brian), and Amanda (Zach); his wife, Holly; her children, Chantell and Caleb; his grandchildren; and his siblings, Mary (Charles), Jim (Lisa), Ann, and Lisa (Don).

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Sophie Riley; his brothers, Stephen, Ken, and Pat; and his sister, Loretta.

A private family burial will be held.