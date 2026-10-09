Shatek Scores Seven Times as the Raiders Defeat St. Thomas Academy to Stay Undefeated

For the first time in 16 games, the Hastings football team has taken down St. Thomas Academy in a thriller Thursday evening as star running back Zach Shatek scored seven touchdowns as the Raiders won 47-28.

The Cadets scored first on a six-plus minute drive to lead 7-0, only for Shatek to score from 70 yards out on the first play of the drive to tie the score at 7. On the next St. Thomas offensive possession, Shatek forced an interception and returned it into the endzone to take a 13-7 lead after a missed extra point. St. Thomas answered with a touchdown to lead 14-13, but a two-play drive was finished off by Shatek rushing for a 60-yard score as the Raiders got back out in front 20-13, having run just three offensive plays halfway through the second quarter.

St. Thomas would score again to lead 21-20, then with just seconds remaining in the first half the Raiders finished off a 90-yard drive with a tipped pass into the endzone that was caught by none other than Shatek from 3-yards out as Hastings took a 26-21 lead into the break.

In the third quarter, Shatek would score from 9-yards out and from 26-yards out as Hastings built a 40-21 lead. The Cadets scored a touchdown with 9:48 remaining to cut it to a two-score lead, but Shatek would once again find the endzone, this time from 54-yards out to put the game away. Shatek would score seven touchdowns on the day, ending the contest with 277 yards on the ground on 24 carries with five rushing scores of 70, 60, 9, 26, and 54 yards, three receptions for 19 yards and a score, and the interception return for a score. Quarterback Carter Hanson was 6/9 for 128 yards and a score.

The Raiders are now 6-0 on the season, and will be on the road at Burnsville next Wednesday.

The Hastings girls soccer team fell to Mahtomedi in Metro East Conference action Thursday evening 5-3. The Raiders gave up four first half goals and trailed 4-1 going into the half, and would score twice in the second half but it was too far a deficit to overcome. The Raiders end the regular season with an 8-8 record.

The Hastings boys soccer team fell to Mahtomedi in the second game of the doubleheader 2-1. The Raiders end the regular season with a 5-11 record. Both the boys and girls await their section opponents for postseason play next week.

The Prescott volleyball team fell to Baldwin-Woodville 3-0, dropping the first set 25-14, the second set 25-3, and the third 26-24. The Cardinals head to the Altoona Invite tomorrow where they will take on Stanley-Boyd and Eau Claire Memorial.