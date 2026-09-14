Shirley Munger, age 88 of Hastings, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2026, at Regina Hospital in Hastings.

Shirley was born on November 15, 1937, the daughter of John Christopher Illa and Mildred Vera (Radke) Illa. She grew up and graduated from Hastings High School, class of 1955. Shirley was proud to be Miss Hastings in 1957.

While in high school, Shirley worked at the local movie theater. She also worked for Saint Paul Ammonia and as a bookkeeper for Hudson Sprayer. Over the years, Shirley also operated an in-home daycare, a role that suited her love for children and caring for others. She later worked for the school district as a paraprofessional until her retirement in 2005.

On September 7, 1968, Shirley married Vernon Munger at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hastings. St. John’s was an important part of Shirley’s life from an early age. She was confirmed there and remained an active member throughout the years, serving with both the Women’s Guild and Altar Guild.

Serving others came naturally to Shirley. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels and later at Pleasant Hill Library. Whether she was helping children, serving through her church, or simply lending a hand to someone who needed it, Shirley was happiest when she could do something for someone else.

Shirley enjoyed crafting, photography, antiques, and collecting vases. She almost always had a camera nearby, ready to capture a special moment. She also treasured traveling with her girlfriends and the many memories they made together.

Those who knew Shirley will remember her constant smile and upbeat personality. She rarely let anything get her down and always tried to see the good in people and in life. Shirley had an incredibly generous heart and was always willing to help someone in need. Above all, she loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them.

Shirley is survived by her sons, Paul (Michelle) Munger and Chance (Alena) Munger; grandchildren, Felix Munger, Cooper Munger, Jonah Harrington, and Kailee (Josh) Balzer; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon; parents, John and Mildred; and siblings, Lorraine (Tom) Metzger and Lois (Dick) Sanders.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hastings, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Reception to follow the service. Interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Hastings.