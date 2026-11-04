Shooting in Cottage Grove Leaves Two Dead Wednesday Morning

At approximately 6:11 am on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, the Cottage Grove Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office jointly responded to a report of shots fired within Ravine Park in Cottage Grove, MN.

Upon arrival, officers met a witness who reported a shooting. Officers found two individuals with gunshot wounds, who were pronounced deceased on scene. The crime scene was secured by responding partner agencies and the witness was interviewed. The preliminary investigation indicates that these individuals were known to each other and that this was not a random act of violence. There is no active threat to the community. This incident was contained to Ravine Park, and responding agencies established a perimeter around the park.

Currently, Ravine Park remains closed until further notice. The Washington County Service Center will remain closed for the day. Cottage Grove City Hall and the HERO Center have reopened. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will release further information about the Washington County Service Center reopening. Responding agencies include the Cottage Grove Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, St. Paul Park Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Oakdale Police Department, Woodbury Police Department, and Cottage Grove Fire.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will release updates as they become available. No further information is available at this time. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will be responsible for identification and notification to next of kin. Our thoughts and hearts go out to the family, the community, and all those affected by domestic violence.

*the information posted in this story was a press release from Washington County