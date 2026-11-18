A longtime tradition is returning to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Trier, as the parish prepares to host its annual St. Mary’s Sausage Supper on Sunday, Nov. 22.

KDWA connected with Brian Meyers of St. Mary’s Catholic Church for more event details.

Meyers says the event is more than just a meal. It’s an opportunity for the community break bread together while raising funds for the church.

“So it’s a fundraiser for St. Mary’s Church, basically just a way for the community to come together and, you know, essentially have some fun, bring families together into the church.”

The supper will run from noon until 5:30 p.m., with both dine-in and drive-through options available for those who want to enjoy the meal at home.

Adult dinner tickets are $17 and include pork sausage, German potato salad, sauerkraut, cold potato salad, glazed carrots, buns, and dessert–typically homemade pie from a local family. Children’s meals are $5, and those ages 90 and better eat for free.

Meyers says organizers are happy to accommodate guests who prefer the drive through option.

“There’s a dine-in and a drive-through option. So if you can’t make it inside, that’s fine. We can certainly bring your meal up to you, which is great.”

Along with the traditional dinner, guests can enjoy raffles featuring a variety of prizes, as well as activities for children. Organizers have expanded the kids’ activities this year, with giveaway bags, a possible cake walk, and a Plinko board.

Meyers says the sausage supper has been a part of his life for as long as he can remember.

“I’m 43. I’ve been going to this annual sausage supper since I was born. My parents brought me as a child. This is a church I grew up in. It’s just been a phenomenal community. This has been going on since I believe the 1960s. My dad personally has been helping prepare the sausage for the last 53 years he said.”

That family involvement is a big part of what makes this tradition special. Brian says the same families have continued preparing many of the beloved dishes over the years.

“Nothing has changed, and in some cases, the people haven’t either. So, the Kimmes family, who live out by New Trier, longtime parishioners, they’re the ones that essentially make all the sausage. And my dad has been the one to butcher all the hogs and cut everything up and prepare the meat and all that kind of stuff.”

He says his grandmother, mother, and other family members have also helped make the German potato salad for generations.

“It’s just a really cool tradition. There’s a lot of big traditions in this, and we hope to keep it going for a long time. It’s an absolutely fun event.”

Meyers also remembers helping out as a student at St. Mary’s School, where community service meant clearing tables, helping with bingo, and pitching in wherever needed.

Now, he says it’s rewarding to be part of keeping that tradition alive.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time through the church or at the door. Payment is cash or check only, as the church does not accept debit or credit cards. More information can be found at St. Mary’s Facebook page.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church is located at 8433 39th Street East in New Trier, about 10 to 15 minutes south of Hastings, just off Highway 50.

Meyers encourages families and longtime community members to come out and enjoy the afternoon.

“It’s a beautiful way to bring people together, have a little bit of fun as we head into the holiday season, and yeah, just start the holiday season off right. So I look forward to it every year.”

Again, the St. Mary’s Annual Sausage Supper is Sunday, Nov. 22, from noon until 5:30 p.m. in New Trier.

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