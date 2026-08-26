State Fairgoers, Roll Up Those Sleeves, and Donate Blood

Minnesota State Fair visitors have a chance to help save a life—and take home a snazzy T-shirt—by donating blood this week.

The American Red Cross is encouraging fairgoers to roll up their sleeves as summer comes to an end and blood donations traditionally decline.

The Red Cross blood donation booth is located outside the Agriculture and Horticulture Building, west of the Space Tower.

All presenting blood donors will receive a special Red Cross T-shirt that reads, “Ope, just going to help save a life real quick,” while supplies last.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can also be scheduled in advance at RedCrossBlood.org using sponsor code MNStateFair. Fair admission is required to participate.

The Red Cross says the country is no longer experiencing a national blood crisis, but the blood supply remains vulnerable. End-of-summer travel and back-to-school activities can make it harder for regular donors to give.

Donors of all blood types are needed to help ensure patients continue to receive the blood they need.

To donate, people generally must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health. Sixteen-year-olds need parental consent, and high school students and donors younger than 19 must meet additional height and weight requirements.

Donors should also bring a blood donor card, a driver’s license, or two other forms of identification.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code MNStateFair.

Mentioned links can be found in this news report at KDWA.com.

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