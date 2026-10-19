State Sen. Seeberger to Host Hastings Roundtable on PFAS Contamination

Hastings residents will have a chance later this month to hear the latest on efforts to address PFAS contamination in the East Metro.

State Sen. Judy Seeberger and Dana Strande will host a public roundtable at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Hastings.

The discussion will include updates on state efforts to limit PFAS contamination, including Amara’s Law, legislation passed in 2023 and named after Strande’s daughter, Amara, who advocated for stronger protections.

Residents also will hear about construction of Hastings’ new water treatment plant and the city’s ongoing efforts to hold 3M accountable for PFAS contamination.

The roundtable is open to the public and will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Vermillion Street.