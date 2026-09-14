Steven P. Malm, age 76 of Hastings, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

Steve was born on March 7, 1950, in Red Wing, Minnesota, to Raulo and Lois (Eastlund) Malm. He grew up with his three brothers, Michael, Jeffrey, and David, and graduated from Hastings High School in 1969.

On April 29, 1972, Steve married Julie Haviland. Together they raised their two children, Nick and Victoria “Tori.”

Steve began working at Cemstone in 1968 and remained there for 50 years, retiring in 2018. In addition to his longtime career at Cemstone, Steve owned and operated Steve’s Repair and Malm Septic.

Steve enjoyed working with his hands and could often be found tinkering in his shop or working on cars. He was a talented handyman who could fix just about anything and was always willing to help a friend when needed. In his younger years, he also enjoyed duck hunting and fishing.

Steve is survived by his children, Nick (Mia) Malm and Victoria “Tori” (Travis Kopischke) Malm; grandchildren, Alexis Dahling, Jack Robinson, Ethan Kopischke, Zoe Robinson, Gavin Kopischke, and Isaac Malm; great-grandson, Asher Dahling and another great-grandchild, Baby Girl Robinson/Tweeton on the way; mother, Lois Malm; brother, Michael Malm; as well as other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raulo Malm; and brothers, Jeffrey and David Malm.

A Celebration of Steve’s Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2026, at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion Street, Hastings. A visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., prior to the service. A light reception with desserts will follow.