Susan Mary Kleinhans Dalaska, 79, of Hastings, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 22, 2026, in Inver Grove Heights, MN.

Susan was born in St. Paul, MN, to Florence (Frankfurth) Kleinhans and William Kleinhans on November 4, 1946. She graduated from South St. Paul High School in 1964 and attended Rasmussen Business College, where she earned her Comptometer certificate. Susan spent most of her career working as a bookkeeper. One of her favorite places to work was Motor Parts in South St. Paul. In 1985, she and her sister-in-law, Lois Dalaska, opened the Candy Counter in the Masonic Block Mall in Hastings, MN.

On September 2, 1967, Susan married Gene Dalaska, of Hastings, MN, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Together, they raised their two daughters, Chelsea and Brittney.

Susan loved bargain hunting, spoiling her granddogs, taking road trips, going to car shows, and, most of all, spending time with her family and friends. She always enjoyed having loved ones around her.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Florence (Frankfurth) Kleinhans Hell; her father, William Kleinhans; her stepfather, Clarence Hell; and her brother, John Hell.

Susan will be remembered by her husband, Gene Dalaska; daughters Chelsea (Dalaska) Fischer, Brittney Dalaska; son-in-law Troy Fischer; sister Linda (Hell) Nybakken, brother-in-law Bruce Nybakken as well as many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neices and nephews.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the staff of Woodlyn Heights and Minnesota Hospice, as well as everyone who visited, prayed, and offered their love and support to Susan and her family during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to Hastings Family Service.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00PM on Tuesday, September 1, 2026 at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel with a short Memorial service starting at 6:00PM. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN.