Thomas Schnell

Tom Schnell, age 68, passed away peacefully at his home on October 31st, 2026.

A lifelong resident of Hastings, Tom carried a small-town warmth, a carefree demeanor, and an unmistakable, quick-witted sense of humor throughout his entire life. To truly know Tom was to know his remarkable banter coupled with his kind heart.

Athletics and competition ran deep in Tom’s blood. A standout baseball player, he proudly wore the maroon and gold for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers from 1979 to 1981. Over three seasons as a versatile infielder and outfielder, Tom made an indelible mark on the field—batting .316 in 1979, scoring 25 runs in 1980, and hitting .313 in 1981 to help lead the Gophers to a Big Ten regular-season championship. His love for the diamond continued for 17 memorable seasons with the Miesville Mudhens, and getting inducted into the Mudhen Hall of Fame in 2007. More than the wins and the stats, it was the lifelong brotherhood and enduring friendships formed on the field that meant the most to him.

Off the diamond, Tom embraced the outdoors. He loved to fish, whether it was ice fishing, opening fishing (walleye) every May at Lake of Woods, or catching halibut and salmon in Alaska.

Golf was another hobby of Tom’s. He rarely said no to a tee time. On the course, he enjoyed every round with friends, always carrying well-earned bragging rights after sinking a memorable hole-in-one.

Above all his accomplishments, Tom’s greatest pride was his family. He spent hours on the bleachers cheering on his kids through years of baseball, soccer, and basketball games—never missing a moment to coach and support them.

Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Linda; his children, Joe (Talli), Alison (Billy), and Michael; and his six treasured grandchildren, Sutton, Hank, Tate, Isla, Charlotte, and Eddie. Sisters Jaci (Dale) Staiger, Mary Sue (Dick) Schnell Harrison, and brother John Schnell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Iva Schnell; brother Peter Schnell; brother in law Craig Adams; brother in law David Harrison; and father in law Richard Bacon.

A visitation will take place on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings, MN 55033. Visitation will continue on Friday, November 6, 2026, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. 15th St., Hastings, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., with a graveside service to follow Mass at the parish cemetery.

A reception will be held at Hastings Public House, 2015 Westview Drive, Hastings, MN 55033, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.