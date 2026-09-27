Todd Ashley Smith AKA Smitty, age 56, of Prescott, WI, passed away unexpectedly on September 19, 2026.

Todd was born on June 14, 1970, in Shakopee, Minnesota, to Jan (Stevens) Latuff and Warren Smith. He was a son, father, partner, brother, grandparent, dear friend and so much more. As a family and community we grieve this loss together. As a child Todd grew up in the country near Vermillion, MN with his brother and sister where they enjoyed the country life and numerous childhood adventures and pranks. Todd graduated from Hastings High School in 1988.

In September 1994, Todd married Krissy Almquist. Not long after, they welcomed two children into the family, Kali and Karson Smith. Upon the marriage ending, Todd then lived in an apartment in Prescott WI with his two children, saving up the money and time to build his own home again. Todd designed and built a home in Prescott, WI in 2002-03 for himself and his children to enjoy. Lots of love and laughter filled the walls of that house from then on. In 2013, Todd began a relationship with the love of his life, Lisa Whipkey. Not long after Lisa and her daughters moved into his home only adding more loving memories.

From an early age, it was clear that Todd possessed a natural talent for building and design. In June of 2001, he joined forces with another friend, Todd Spaeth. The two became business partners in 2003. Together, they built and opened a new shop in Hastings and launched APL Stone.

The talent he had for designing did not stop when he left the office at the end of the day. At home, you could find Todd building or modifying just about anything within his reach. When Todd wasn’t building, he could be found cooking away in the kitchen or at the grill/smoker. He made amazing recipes for all to enjoy. He loved being outdoors where he planted hundreds of trees and created unique landscaping that he enjoyed seeing grow and change with the seasons. Todd was also adventurous which took him cruising the midwest on his Harley or Corvette and always vacationing where it was warm. Todd especially loved spending time with family and friends. Todd found his solace after becoming diving certified. It was there, eighty feet below the surface, weightless and upside down in the warm ocean currents, that Todd was in his sanctuary of absolute calm.

Todd is survived by his daughter Kali (Shane) Anderson and their children Kyler, Hank and Paisley. His late son Karson Smith, Jada (Hicks) and their children Jaydon and Kamilla Hicks-Smith. Partner, Lisa Whipkey and her daughters Mackenzie and Cassidy. Mother; Janice (Floyd) Latuff; Brother, Troy (Shauna) Smith; Sister, Tari (Mike) Stancer; Step-brothers, Troy (Tiff) Latuff; Tracy (Amy) Latuff.

Nephews; Noah and Ethan Smith, David Stancer, Brock, Dominic and Ty Latuff; Nieces; Serena Smith, Emma and Abbie Stancer.

He was preceded in death by his father; Warren Smith; and son; Karson Smith.

A Celebration of Todd’s Life will be held on Wednesday October 21st At 1-7PM at the Almquist Farms: 21321 Polk Ave, Hastings MN 55033.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Suicide Prevention in the name of Todd Ashley Smith.