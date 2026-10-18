Townies, Share Your Stories! New Owners Breathe Life Into Historic 100 Sibley

A historic building in downtown Hastings is getting a new chapter, and its new proprietors are asking the community to help tell its story.

Tommy and Lacey Parmeter recently purchased the building at 100 Sibley, a property that has served the community in many different ways over the past century.

Tommy Parmeter says the building once housed automobile dealerships, city and county offices, and the Eagles Club. The basement was also used by the Hastings Golden Gloves boxing program, and remnants of that history remain today, including the boxing ring still in the basement.

In more recent years, the building became home to the Levee Cafe and The Onion.

The Parmeters first became interested in the property after noticing it was sitting empty.

During a day out in Hastings, the Parmeters strolled Levee Park and made their way past 100 Sibley, where they noticed a “for sale” in the window. They always wanted to own a historical building. So when their dream collided with opportunity, they made a call. A tour was arranged, and the Parmeter’s began researching 100 Sibley’s history and eventually decided to make an offer.

“Well, we want to do right by Hastings for sure. The pressure’s on a little bit. You know, our main goal is just to get something back in here, breathe a little bit of life back into it, and just make a fun place that people can kind of come back to it.”

The couple says they would love to see a restaurant return to the building, along with space for community gatherings and events. They’re still exploring possibilities for the property.

Since purchasing the building, the Parmeters have shared the news on Hastings community social media platforms, prompting hundreds of responses from residents welcoming the new owners and sharing their memories of 100 Sibley.

The couple says people have reached out with old photographs, newspaper clippings, and personal stories about the building and the role it has played in the community. They say that warm welcome has also reinforced what they love about Hastings.

“Yeah, that’s, I think, something that drew us to Hastings a lot too; it’s very community focused, and like, we’ve gotten the opportunity to meet a lot of the business owners downtown, and it’s a very close-knit community. And we had, like, local businesses reach out to us directly and just say, “Hey, if you need anything at all, give us a call. Let us know if you have questions.” But yeah, just people have been so friendly and welcoming, like especially the local businesses here, so it was kind of like affirmation or confirmation of like, yeah, this is why we like it so much down here.”

That same sense of community is reflected in the stories residents are sharing about the historic building.

“It’s really cool to hear people’s stories and like what took place here and like memories.”

For the Parmeters, those stories are an important part of the building’s future. As they consider what’s next for the property, they also want to make sure its past isn’t forgotten.

Tommy Parmeter says they’re encouraging anyone with a connection to the building to get in touch and help preserve its history.

“Anything that people can send us pictures, newspaper clippings, all of that—we’re trying to kind of fill in some of the deep. We have, like, the big picture of the timeline, but you know, it’s kind of, —there’s some gaps there. So yeah, anybody out in the community that has any information to definitely reach out.”

Anyone with photographs, newspaper articles, or stories about 100 Sibley Street can share them through the couple’s website at 100sibley.com or find them on Facebook and Instagram by searching for 100 Sibley.

The Parmeters hope to honor the building’s history while creating a space that continues to bring the Hastings community together.

And as the community helps piece together the stories of 100 Sibley, a new chapter is already beginning.

Tommy and Lacey, welcome to the community!

Kristi Myre, reporting for KDWA Radio.