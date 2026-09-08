United Heroes League’s Freedom Fest 2026 is About Community, Country, and Supporting Military Families

United Heroes League’s Freedom Fest 2026 is about community, country, and the organization’s mission of supporting military families.

Freedom Fest 2026 is coming up Friday, September 11th, at United Heroes League in Hastings.

KDWA spoke with United Heroes League Chief Development Officer Jeff Taffe about the event and what’s planned for the night.

Taffe says the event is designed to bring the community together while supporting military families.

“I think we’re all super excited about this. Obviously, after hosting Hockey Day, we wanted to do some things for the community in the summer. 25 years since, you know, 9/11, I think a lot of us remember what that was all about.”

The evening will feature live music from several bands, including Basic and Boring, Fistful of Ladies, Pipewrench, and Good for Gary.

Doors open at 4 p.m., with concerts beginning at 5.

Taffe says the event is also an important fundraiser for United Heroes League and the military families it serves.

“I think just being around United Heroes League now, working with them for quite a few years, you just see, you see what dedication and, you know, commitment these families put in; they’re making the ultimate sacrifice, and a lot of times you’re kind of not around your family all the time. Anything that we can do to kind of help these people out, whether it’s the sporting equipment, you know, having concerts, or trying to create a little bit more revenue for them. So we can provide, you know, better things for these families that they really deserve.”

Proceeds from Freedom Fest help fund sports equipment, youth sports grants, and clinics for military-connected children.

Taffe says United Heroes League provides grants to help families cover the growing cost of youth sports.

“We write grants two times a year. So we pay about $500 in checks for, you know, association fees, whether that’s lacrosse, baseball, or basketball. I’m sure all the sports parents know the costs that go into playing youth sports these days, and it’s tough. It’s really hard. We also do a lot of our clinics with this money; whether it’s if we have to travel somewhere down to Fort Bragg or whatever, we can host kids there too. So it’s all for a great cause. You know, like we said, it’s a good way for the community to give back, and we just try to give those funds to families that need it.”

And organizers are hoping for a strong turnout for Freedom Fest 2026.

“I’d encourage everybody to come check it out. Like I said, great cause, and we look forward to having a pretty big crowd.”

Freedom Fest 2026 is Friday, September 11th, at United Heroes League in Hastings.

There will be food trucks, beverages, high-top tables, and excellent seating available during the event.

Tickets are $25, with free admittance for children ages five years and younger.

“If you hadn’t purchased a ticket and you come on the 11th, you are more than welcome to purchase them right at the door. So there shouldn’t be any issues there.”

Tickets are also available through the United Heroes League at unitedheroesleague.org.

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