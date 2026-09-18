Veterans Home Administrator Named in Hastings

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs has announced a new administrator for the Minnesota Veterans Homes in Hastings and the Domiciliary Program in Hastings and Minneapolis.

Bekki Kammeyer took over the position earlier this month.

Kammeyer brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare leadership. Most recently, she served as administrator at the New Brighton Care Center. She previously worked with the Minnesota Veterans Homes in Hastings and Minneapolis as a nutrition services supervisor, where she managed clinical nutrition.

MDVA Assistant Commissioner for Veterans Healthcare Diane Lynch-deCombhs says Kammeyer brings a combination of business operations and clinical care experience to the position.

Kammeyer says some of her accomplishments during her previous time with the Veterans Homes included helping launch a gardening program, changing food service vendors, integrating iPads into menu programming, and improving food service for residents.

She says one of her priorities in the new role will be supporting staff, improving workplace culture, retaining employees, and helping workers advance their careers.

Kammeyer is a licensed nursing home administrator and registered dietitian.

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