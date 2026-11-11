VFW Post 1210 and American Legion Post 47 Host Veterans Day Dinner Honoring Service at Home and Abroad

Members of VFW Post 1210 and American Legion Post 47, along with members of the public, gathered Nov. 8 at Hastings Public House to honor those who have served their country and reflect on what it means to continue serving their communities.

This year’s guest speaker, J.T. Malm, a VFW life member and Army veteran, shared how his deployments to Iraq shaped his understanding of service. Malm told the audience that the memories that stand out most aren’t the military missions but the people beside him and the bond formed through teamwork and a shared commitment. He says he found the same sense of purpose after returning home this time as a youth hockey coach.

“Veterans didn’t wear the uniform just to defend those abstract borders or political concepts; we serve to protect communities. We serve to protect our neighborhoods, our schools, our families, and the future of those kids who now run around our parks and skate on our local rinks. Veterans Day is a time to honor those who wore the uniform, past and present. We remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and we honor the families who carried the heavy burden waiting at home.”

Malm encouraged veterans to continue serving long after their military careers end through volunteering, coaching, mentoring, and helping their neighbors. He also reminded the audience that everyone has a role in serving their country.

“To my fellow veterans here tonight, thank you for your service, your sacrifices, and for your dedication. But I also challenge you to keep bringing your leadership, your discipline, and your perspective to your hometowns. Our communities need the resilience and the teamwork that you learned while in uniform. And to those who have never served in the military, you don’t need a uniform to serve your country. Every time you step up to coach a team, organize a neighborhood cleanup, help a local charity, or lend a hand to someone in need, you are performing an active civic duty, and you are building the kind of country that veterans help to protect. Let’s remember that service is a posture, not just a period of life. Let’s commit to looking out for the person to our left and to our right on the field, or on the ice, in our workplaces, and our neighborhoods. Happy Veterans Day, and God bless.”

That commitment to community is also what motivates Stephanie Malm, a first sergeant with the Minnesota Army National Guard, who is still serving and a few years away from retirement.

She says Veterans Day is about recognizing the connection between military service and giving back at home.

“As a veteran, and what Veterans Day means is it’s about service, and it’s about our country and giving back to the people that we love, which is our community. We, I, live for my community, and by serving in the military, it just doesn’t end in the military. It also goes, it extends to, you know, my kids’ sports or giving back to the community in whatever capacity that may be. So that’s what it being a veteran means to me.”

For Stephanie, the desire to serve began in eighth grade.

“I remember in eighth grade there was a huge tornado that devastated St. Peter. I grew up in Mankato, and I remember driving through that, and I remember seeing these individuals, these service members in uniform. And I had asked my mom, ‘What are they doing here?’ Well, they were putting sandbags together, helping the community, and I heard that they were part of the National Guard helping the local community, and it was at that moment in eighth grade that I said, ‘This is what I want to do when I grow up.'”

The stories shared during the VFW and American Legion dinner serve as a reminder that Veterans Day is about recognizing all who have worn the uniform, regardless of when or where they served; it’s also about acknowledging the families who support them and the sacrifices that come with military service.

For J.T. and Stephanie Malm, serving the country doesn’t only happen when wearing a uniform. Service is about strengthening the place they call home and passing those values on to the next generation.

And to the men and women who have served or are serving our country, thank you.

Reporting for KDWA, I’m Kristi Myre.

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