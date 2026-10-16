Woman Found Deceased Along Railroad Tracks Near Bay City; Investigation Ongoing

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead along railroad tracks southeast of Bay City, Wisconsin.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched Tuesday, Oct. 13, after BNSF Railway reported a deceased person along the tracks. The call came in to Pierce County Dispatch at about 5:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies arrived and found a woman with fatal injuries that appeared to be the result of contact with a train. Authorities say the woman did not have any personal identification on her.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is working with BNSF Railway and the Pierce and Ramsey County medical examiner’s offices to identify the woman and determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

Officials say there are no concerns for public safety related to the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.