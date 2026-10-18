Zachary Wayne Wahlstrom

Zackary Wayne Wahlstrom passed away peacefully at the young age of 36 on October 10, 2026, in Tampa, Florida.

Zackary was born in Hastings, Minnesota to Anisa Back-Van Vleet and Eric Wahlstrom. He was also son to Yvette Wahlstrom and Andrew Van Vleet who all loved him so very much.

Zack lived a creative and full life. He was a very dedicated and hard worker; he poured his passion into his family business, EW Concrete and Masonry. He enjoyed the great outdoors, hunting, camping and the beach. Zack cared for others unrequitedly; he held only kindness in his heart. His sensitivity has been a pillar to his personality and his experiences. He will forever be remembered for his tenderness by all those who knew him.

More than anything in the world, Zack loved his children. His love will forever live on for Ava, Justin and Lydia. He is further remembered by his siblings Cora and Rome Van Vleet and Luke and Taylor Wahlstrom.

Please join the family in celebrating Zackary’s life on Friday, October 30th from 1:00PM-3:00PM at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel with a prayer service beginning at 3:00PM.