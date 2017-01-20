Chamber Awards Banquet Review

The Hastings business community turned out Thursday night to honor some deserving individuals .The annual Chamber Award Banquet was held before a large gathering of Chamber members and families of the award recipients. Before the program began I asked Chamber President Kristy Barse about the record turnout.
The first award was presented to the Educator of the Year Kathy Gleik, who thanked others for making it possible for her to stand in the spotlight.
Volunteer of the Year, Cindy Thury Smith also shared the accolades with those who helped her to achieve recognition.
The final award of the evening was presented to KDWA Radio. Owner Dan Massman acknowledged the support he has received and an important message that guides him.
The event took place at Treasure Island Resort and Casino Banquet Center. The three awards have been presented since 1988.