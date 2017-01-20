«

Print this Post

Chamber Awards Banquet Review

Categories:

Featured

January 20, 2017

January 20, 2017

The Hastings business community turned out Thursday night to honor some deserving individuals .The annual Chamber Award Banquet was held before a large gathering of Chamber members and families of the award recipients. Before the program began I asked Chamber President Kristy Barse about the record turnout.

Click here for audio

   
The first award was presented to the Educator of the Year Kathy Gleik, who thanked others for making it possible for her to stand in the spotlight.

Click here for audio


Volunteer of the Year, Cindy Thury Smith also shared the accolades with those who helped her to achieve recognition.

Click here for audio


The final award of the evening was presented to KDWA Radio. Owner Dan Massman acknowledged the support he has received and an important message that guides him.

Click here for audio


The event took place at Treasure Island Resort and Casino Banquet Center. The three awards have been presented since 1988.

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/01/chamber-awards-banquet-review/

Leave a Reply