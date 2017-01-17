Hastings City Council Consent Agenda Items

As part of the Hastings City Council Consent Agenda, 2 mobile data carriers, Sprint and TMobile have requested renewal of the leasing for their antennaes that are mounted on City Property. The arrangement allows the TMobile antennae to be adhered to the Industrial Park Water tower for which it pays 35, 808.58 in rent. That rent is paid in quarterly installments throughout the year. The city will also enact a 5% upcharge for that fee each year thru the end of the contract. Sprint leases space on the Industrial Tower at a cost of 30,323.40 as well as on the West 4th Street Tower at a rate of 41,126.43. These leases will also be renewed for 5 year periods at a 5% upcharge per year beyond 2017. Verizon also wishes to get into the data transmission pool in Hastings and has proposed building a tower near the 10th Street Tennis Courts. A final decision on that has not yet been reached.
Also on the agenda for Tuesday, action has been requested to adopt authorizing submittal of a $15,000 Redelopment Incentive Grant (RIG) to the Dakota County community development Agency to fund planning activities along the Vermillion Street Corridor facilitating future development and revitalization. The criteria for awarding such a grant requires a 1 to 1 match and the resolution calls for the City Council to allocate that amount. The fifteen thousand was allocated in the 2017 budget. The grant would be awarded sometime in the Spring.