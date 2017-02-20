House Vote 85-45 For Sunday Liquor

A vote on bill HF 30 co- authored by Eden Prairie Representative Jenifer Loon passed from committee in the House last week .House Representative Tony Jurgens revealed his intention to vote for the bill during a recent In Depth program, stating that constituents have been voicing their support for several years. He called KDWA from the House floor with the results of the vote.
The action means that Sunday Sales of Liquor in Minnesota would become possible for the first time since 1935. Opponents included Mothers Against Drunk Driving as well as some smaller liquor stores that feel pressured to be open 7 days, despite the additional staffing cost that may not result in more sales. A vote by the Senate will be next. If passed,the law could go into effect beginning August 1st unless an earlier time is designated.