The Senate passed the Sunday Liquor Bill just after 12:30 PM on Monday,allowing for optional sales of liquor on a vote of 38-28. Cottage Grove DFL Senator Dan Schoen voted to approve the repeal of the ban which had kept the state just one of 12 remaining in the county to prohibit sales on Sunday. Minnesota was also the last of the upper midwest states to limit sales on Sunday. Governor Dayton has pledged to sign the bill which could mean liquor sales on Sunday as soon as August 1st. According to numbers released by neighboring Wisconsin licensed beverage sellers, the border towns that were the recipient of out-of-state sales could lose millions when the law in enacted, allowing Minnesotans and tourists to purchase Sunday liquor closer to home.
Sunday Liquor Passes MN Senate
