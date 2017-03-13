Blair Arrested

The South St. Paul Police Department has reported that Christopher Donald Lee Blair was taken into custody on March 12, 2017. South St. Paul Police Chief Bill Messerich.
Blair had been listed as non-compliant and missing since February 24th. Blair is also wanted for a new 1st degree criminal sexual conduct offense. Blairs arrest came as a result of an interagency effort involving the South St Paul Police Department, the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force, the Minnesota BCA and Minneapolis Police Department.