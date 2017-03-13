«

Print this Post

Blair Arrested

Categories:

Featured

March 13, 2017

March 13, 2017

The South St. Paul Police Department has reported that Christopher Donald Lee Blair was taken into custody on March 12, 2017. South St. Paul Police Chief Bill Messerich.

Click here for audio


Blair had been listed as non-compliant and missing since February 24th. Blair is also wanted for a new 1st degree criminal sexual conduct offense. Blairs arrest came as a result of an interagency effort involving the South St Paul Police Department, the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force, the Minnesota BCA and Minneapolis Police Department.

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/03/blair-arrested/

Leave a Reply