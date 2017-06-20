Archbishop Visits Rural Parishes

A pair of local churches were delighted and surprised by a visit this weekend of a celbrant from the Catholic Church Archdiocese of Minneapolis and St. Paul. According to parish reports, Archbishop Bernard Hebda, who was appointed to the position in March of 2016, contacted Father Cole Kracke about a possible Father’s Day visit to the parishes of St. Mary’s in New Trier and St. John The Baptist in Vermillion
Archbishop Hebda was welcomed heartily to the 8am Mass at St. Mary’s and 10:00 Mass at St. John’s. The Archbishop thanked the small rural parishes for allowing him to celebrate with them on such a special day.
In our next newscast, we’ll hear of a very special ceremony involving a local family and the Archbishop during his visit.