A presentation at Freedom Park included a special guest who arrived on Saturday Afternoon in grand fashion. As a demonstration was taking place from the University of Minnesota Raptor Center of a bald eagle handled by Gail Buhl, a large motorcade of motorcycles arrived. Governor Scott Walker was accompanied by several staff and fellow bike enthusiasts and they greeted Prescott Mayor David Hovel , City Administrator Jayne Brand and several friends of Freedom Park. The Governor was able to stay for about a half hour, asking questions and posing for photos with his staff. A proclamation was read and the motorcade moved on to their next stop along the Great River Road. Photos taken at the event are found on the Freedom Park social media site.
Wisconsin Governor At Freedom Park
