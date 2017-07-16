ArtSpace Move In Delay

The residents that are scheduled to move into the new ArtSpace Hastings River Lofts were advised that due to unforseen delays in completing the first floor accommodations, move in dates will be pushed back to at least the middle of August. Each received notice last week that they would not have access to their living spaces until that time. The second and third floors continue on schedule, but it is not known when those will be ready for residents to move in. The ArtSpace project is located at the east side of downtown Hastings on 2nd Street and will be home to those who identify as artists or are involved in art endeavors ranging from casual to professional in scope.