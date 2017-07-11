New Biz Debuts for Diners

The Hastings Fireside Social House opened their doors on Monday evening at their newest location for the franchise that also operates in Rosemount and Richfield under the Fireside umbrella. The local owners and staff will combine casual dining with entertainment choices ranging from darts to skee ball and pool in their signature game room. Known for their energetic and diverse menu offerings,the southwest corner of 2nd street, once the former RJ’s Tavern,had been empty for several years before catching the attention of the Fireside team this spring. According to social media, the eat, drink and play motto should be a good fit for the downtown which has seen a marked resurgence in growth since the recent development of ammenities along the river as well as improvements for the business district.