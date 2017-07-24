Spectro Fire Update

More, now on the report we brought you following the fire that destroyed three large buildings on the Spectro Alloy Corporation Sunday night. According to tips from two current employees, the north main baghouse and shop were involved in the fire which resulted in the call going out to at least 4 local stations to help fight the blaze. Spectro Alloy is located west of Hastings on Doyle Avenue in Rosemount. Responders from Hastings, Inver Grove Heights and Eagan helped crews from Rosemount until just after 2AM Monday Morning, with equipment from Apple Valley and Mendota Heights standing by in those firehalls to answer calls they might receive. A call to the plant manager of Spectro on Monday by KDWA requesting a comment on the amount of damage or the cause of the blaze was not answered by the time of this report. Traffic was re-routed away from the site by Minnesota State patrol and Rosemount Police.