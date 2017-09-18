«

Prescott Looking Ahead After Friday

Featured

September 18, 2017

Head Coach Kevin Haglund of the Prescott Football Team also joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner, as the squad tries to put Friday’s 49-0 road loss at New Richmond in the backs of their minds, as Osceola comes to town, this week.

