Prescott Looking Ahead After Friday

Head Coach Kevin Haglund of the Prescott Football Team also joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner, as the squad tries to put Friday’s 49-0 road loss at New Richmond in the backs of their minds, as Osceola comes to town, this week.
