Dakota County Car Fire Training

On Thursday, December 7th at 11 AM, Flint Hills Resources and the Dakota County Fire Chiefs Association will host a live demonstration of Minnesota’s first car fire simulator at Fire Station #2 of the Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend refinery in Rosemount. Firefighters from several Dakota County fire departments will demonstrate how the simulator allows responders to practice putting out car fires in a controlled, safe and environmentally responsible way. Flint Hills Resources donated the simulator as part of its long tradition of supporting training programs for fire departments. The simulator will be shared by all fire departments in Dakota County. (Photo Courtesy of Flint Hills Resources)