Dakota County Opioid Lawsuit

At their meeting on Tuesday,December 12th,The Dakota County Board of Commissioners approved initiating a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies and distributors over negligence and unfair trade practices, including aggressive, fraudulent marketing of prescription opioid painkillers, which has fueled opioid drug addiction and strained public resources in Dakota County and across Minnesota and the country in dealing with the epidemic. A statement released by Dakota County Attorney James Backstorm, included his view that ?Companies that manufacture, distribute and market these drugs are causing a cycle of destruction in Dakota County. Much of the methamphetamine and heroin addiction we see begins with opioid use. When a person can no longer obtain opioids from a prescription, the user often turns to illegal street drugs such as meth, which is the most prosecuted illegal drug in Dakota County. This path of destruction includes death, hospitalizations, destroyed families, workplace productivity losses and overloaded public services working to combat this critical health and safety crisis.?
The Dakota County lawsuit will seek changes in pharmaceutical marketing practices for opioids, preventative public education, training of non-health care professionals to expand ability to stop the crisis as well as monetary relief for Dakota County including compensatory and punitive damages for the tax dollars spent each year to combat the opioid public health crisis. The national firm of Motley Rice has been retained to represent Dakota County and will work with the Twin Cities firm of Briol & Benson on a contingent fee basis. The law firms will only receive compensation and reimbursement of costs if the lawsuit is successful.
Figures released at the announcment list 26 opioid-involved overdose deaths of individuals in Dakota Countyin 2016, which is double what the County saw a decade ago, in 2007. Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie says that these are misleadingly low numbers because these figures do not include deaths of people whose addiction began with opioids and then who died from an overdose or complications caused by using illegal street drugs. ?Our jails are filled with people who are committing crimes in Dakota County to feed their addiction, but we cannot arrest our way out of this problem,? said Leslie. ?The drivers of this public health and safety crisis are the pharmaceutical companies and distributors who are feeding off of people?s pain and harming them, their families, their workplaces and fueling increased crime in our county.?
Dakota County Commission Board Chair Mike Slavik says the impact of opioid epidemic doesn?t stop at the human toll.?This epidemic is substantially straining public resources such as health care, criminal justice, first responders, public safety, and social services,? said Slavik. “it is imperative that Dakota County advance this lawsuit.? Dakota County follows Washington County who filed a lawsuit in November citing similar effects in their communities.According to the CDC, the overall financial toll nationally is at least $78.5 billion due to increased health care and substance abuse treatment costs, public sector health care costs and criminal justice costs.