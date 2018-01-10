Backstrom to Advise National Council

This month, Fight Crime: Invest in Kids, an anti-crime organization of over 5,000 police chiefs, sheriffs, prosecutors and violence survivors, announced the organization’s new National Leadership Council comprised of nearly 30 elite law enforcement leaders and violence survivors from around the country that will help advise Fight Crime: Invest in Kids to continue leading efforts to advance evidence-based solutions that steer kids away from crime and towards productive lives. Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom has been named to the Leadership Council. Josh Spaulding, the organization?s Acting National Director said ?As a National Leadership Council member, County Attorney Backstrom will be a leader among the organization?s more than 5,000 members, and ensure the organization is able to continue educating policymakers and the public on evidence-based solutions that steer kids towards crime-free lives so we can prioritize our investments in the programs that work.” Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom is a founding member of the council, and has been a member of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids since 1998.