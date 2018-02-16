«

BACK TO THE XCEL CENTER!

Featured

February 16, 2018

The Hastings Raiders Wrestling Team is headed back to the State Meet after winning the Section 3AAA Team Tournament, LIVE on KDWA, Friday night, beating Cretin 69-3 in the quarterfinals, East Ridge 39-22 in the semifinals, and closed it out with a 28-25 win over Eagan in the Section Championship, coming down to the final bout of the night, and Junior Luke Chamberlain scored a third period pin, to send the Raiders back to the Xcel Energy Center, on March 1st! KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has a complete match to match recap in our “Week In Review”.

