Council Considers Cost of Investigation

As part of the agenda that will be presented on February 12th at the Prescott City Council meeting, a proposed estimate has been submitted from a firm that provides investigative consulting. Meyer, Sullivan, Hahn and Associates of Bruce, Wisconsin have submitted an estimate of 7,000 to provide an extensive overview of the Prescott Police department including reviewing authority and purpose documents for the entire department, the Police commission, as well as for the Mayor and city Administrator. They also would interview all current police department staff, Police commission members, County Sheriff, Pierce County District Attorney and City attorney.
A review would also be made of the Police department Labor Agreement, Policy Manual, training records and job descriptions. It is not stated whether or not previous employees, commissioners or staff would be subject to the review. There was no estimate given of how long the process would take or whether the process was initiated by the city in response to litigation involving the department in recent months.