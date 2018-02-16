Mayor On 316 Planning Start

Mayor Paul Hicks attended the recent Open House for the renovation of Highway 316 at the south end of Hastings. Mayor Hicks summarized the scope of the meeting.
He also talked about coordinating efforts with the City and MN DOT.
