«

Print this Post

Mayor On 316 Planning Start

Categories:

Featured

February 16, 2018

February 16, 2018

Mayor Paul Hicks attended the recent Open House for the renovation of Highway 316 at the south end of Hastings. Mayor Hicks summarized the scope of the meeting.

Click here for audio

   
He also talked about coordinating efforts with the City and MN DOT.

Click here for audio

   

Click here for audio

   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2018/02/mayor-on-316-planning-start/

Leave a Reply