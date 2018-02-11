Monday Vote To Choose Senator

Monday is election day for Minnesota District 54 which will elect a new Senator to represent residents in a portion of South St. Paul, Afton, Cottage Grove , St. Paul Park and Hastings. Polling Places are open at 7 AM and will close at 8 PM. If you have questions about your voting location , view http://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us. An easy to use template is provided with input for your house number and street address. Each voting location will have a list of registered voters. If you are not already registered,
you will need one of the following-A valid photo ID such as a MN driver’s license, permit, or ID card; a valid student ID card that has your picture, however this can only be used if your college has given a student housing list to election officials. Eligible voters may also use a photo Tribal ID card that shows your signature. If you are voting in a different precinct than the last time you voted, a registered voter that resides in your current precinct, can sign an oath confirming your new address or different name, if you changed it due to marriage or other officially recognized method. Another important note is that township polling places will be in operation for this district election. Some voters have voted at a combined location, such as Tilden for school board elections recently, but townships hold state and national elections at their usual location. KDWA will have coverage after the polls close and keep you up to date when the official announcement declares who will next represent Distict 54.