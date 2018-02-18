SnoMos Celebrate Winter Ride

The Hastings SnoMos Snowmobiling club welcomed more than 100 riders, family members and friends to the Jerry and Delores Frandrup farm just west of Hastings for a Saturday filled with good old fashioned fun. The annual vintage and antique snowmobile show and ride fell on a near perfect day this year, with enough of the white stuff to bring out folks from miles around. Following a 50 sled ride to Coates via the trails that the club helps to groom, it was time for some vintage snowcross events led off by some of the youngest riders raring to go on their miniature machines. Ten year old Lucas B. was the winner the eldest in a field of 4 sleds. We’ll be putting together our In Depth program that features interviews with several of the participants and airing it later this week. We have posted plenty of photos and video clips on the KDWA Facebook page where you can enjoy some of the highlights.