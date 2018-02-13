A mid afternoon crash at 7th and Vermillion Street caused a brief backup in the southbound lanes of Vermillion Street on Tuesday. A van ended up stradling the southbound lanes after making contact with a street sign in the median . Another vehicle was involved but it was not known how the incident took place. Officers from the Minnesota State patrol and Hastings police responded to the crash which resulted in debris being strewn in the lanes and a tow truck needed to clear the incident. No word on whether any injuries were involved with the event.
(Photo by Zach Hodgson)
Vermillion Street Crash
