Globetrotter Visits Prescott School

Just before the end of the school day , a super secret guest waited outside Malone Intermediate School ready to surprize the entire school with his super sized personality and message of Action, Bravery and Compassion. Julian “Zeus” McClurkin, a member of the world famous Harlem Globetrotters, came to Prescott after a connection was made with a letter from a promoter on the east coast, telling the Globetrotters about a letter written by a 10 year old student, Ethan Kranig.
McKlurkin shared this piece of advice with Ethan just before his appearance.
KDWA had just a few minutes with Zeus before the surprise was revealed, I asked if he connected with the message due to a similar challenge of his own.
Ethan has experienced a lot in his life, and has endured multiple health issues, but retains his infectious smile and a willingness to be a friend to everyone. Mom, Dad and brother Wyatt, kept the secret and were on hand as the 6 foot 8 inch athlete burst in the door. When the event ended, nearly 45 minutes later, the students were off to catch their busses brining home a great story to share with their families.