In the spirit of solidarity in the face of tragedy, KDWA?s own Barb Massman has been asked by the Healing Hearts Foundation to create a memorial quilt for those killed in the recent school shooting in Florida. As she works to complete this project, she is asking for community support in the form of cards and well wishes she can present along with the quilt to the students and staff of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, during a ceremony scheduled for May. The quilt will be signed by students of the Hastings School district, and individual segments of the quilt will have the names of those who lost their lives in the massacre. Barb also presented a memorial quilt to the community of Newton CT, after the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Cards to accompany the quilt for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School can be mailed to KDWA at 514 Vermillion Street, 55033, or dropped off at the office during regular business hours. Those will be taken to the ceremony .
Quilter Honors Slain Students
