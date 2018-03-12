«

Spring Underway At Hastings High School

March 12, 2018

Spring has officially “Sprung” at Hastings High School, with Track, Softball, and Baseball all opening with their first practices of the 2018 Season, as Spring Break also began on Monday! KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more!

