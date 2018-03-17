THEY DID IT. STATE CHAMPIONS!

Senior Peter Brookshaw capped off his illustrious Prescott Cardinals Basketball Career with a game-winning three pointer, on his final varsity shot, to win the Division Three State Championship over Valders, 63-62, at the Kohl Center, in Madison, LIVE on KDWA! KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has the final recap of the season, with statistics and more, plus listen to the final call of the game, with KDWA’s Tom Grabow, with a fun promo that will run all week on KDWA! We will have much, much more throughout the next week, to celebrate the first State Title, in Prescott Basketball history! Photo Courtesy of WIAA