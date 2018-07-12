«

Design Award For Riverfront Renaissance

July 12, 2018

The Riverfront Renaissance project has been awarded the 2018 American Public Works Association Public Works Project of the year in the category of Structures in Small cities/Rural Communities. The program promotes recognizes the alliance among the managing agency, contractor, consultant and their cooperative achievements. Bolton and Menk announced the honor and their contribution to the three-phase development that sought to revitalize and reconnect the downtown to the Mississippi River. The Master plan included a limestone amphitheater, a musical playground, ice skating rink, enhancement of the River Trail and a veterans memorial. The award will be recognized during the Public Works Expo, held at the end of August in Kansas City Missouri.

