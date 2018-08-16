Cardinals Set For Rhinelander Trip

The Prescott Cardinals Football Team will have a long trek in their opening game of the 2018 Season, Friday night, traveling some four hours away for a non-conference showdown with the Rhinelander Hodags. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more with Head Coach Kevin Haglund who joined KDWA Sports for a Pre-Game Interview on Thursday. KDWA Sports will have updates via Twitter and Facebook thoughout Friday’s game, and will have the Cardinals in for the first Prescott Coaches Show of the Season, on Saturday at Noon, from Ptacek’s IGA!