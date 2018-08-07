Local Road Closure Continues

The City of Hastings has posted a safety reminder via social media stating that the road closure on County Road 46/47 is still in place. The City stressed that no through traffic is allowed in the construction zone, meaning only people who live on that road are allowed to drive in the construction zone. According to the post, other vehicles must use the detours, and violators will be stopped and ticketed. Updates on the project are available on the Dakota County website, by searching County Road 46.