Relay For Life Recap

Weather may have shortened the length of this year’s Relay for Life, held at the Rotary Pavilion, but it could not diminish or minimize the efforts made to raise money for research and support for those facing Cancer. This year, as in 2017, rain was an unwelcome participant, resulting in a dousing of the hundreds of hand lettered luminaria
that lined the sidewalks around the lap track. Nine teams attended the annual event with matching tshirts that honored someone who was facing or had been taken by the disease. Organizers thanked the Coxmen for volunteering to provide the live soundtrack for the walkers earlier in the evening and also for those who donated silent auction items to add to the totals raised by the teams. Co Sponsors Linda Kampa and JoAnn Schommer said their inital goal was reached again this year, with many contributions yet to be tallied.